This set of 3 Resin Santa, Snowman, Penguin Stocking Holder will decorate your home in the special season. Sturdy holder can withstand heavy stockings. You can hang stockings, Christmas ornaments, holiday season decor and other seasonal items with it.

The set comes with 3 stocking holders.

Set is crafted with painted resin Santa/Snowman/Penguin and metal base holders

Crafted with a unique holiday cheer creating beautiful memories to treasure for years to come