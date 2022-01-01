Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 6 is selected.
Glitzhome Santa, Snowman, Penguin Stocking Holder
6.5 inUPC: 0694132714514
Purchase Options
Product Details
This set of 3 Resin Santa, Snowman, Penguin Stocking Holder will decorate your home in the special season. Sturdy holder can withstand heavy stockings. You can hang stockings, Christmas ornaments, holiday season decor and other seasonal items with it.
- The set comes with 3 stocking holders.
- Set is crafted with painted resin Santa/Snowman/Penguin and metal base holders
- Crafted with a unique holiday cheer creating beautiful memories to treasure for years to come