Glitzhome Santa Snowman & Tree Metal Yard Stakes Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Glitzhome Santa Snowman & Tree Metal Yard Stakes Perspective: back
Hover to Zoom
Glitzhome Santa Snowman & Tree Metal Yard Stakes Perspective: right
Hover to Zoom
Glitzhome Santa Snowman & Tree Metal Yard Stakes Perspective: bottom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 4 is selected.

Glitzhome Santa Snowman & Tree Metal Yard Stakes

3 pcUPC: 0694132714262
Purchase Options

Product Details

This set of three yard stakes is made from metal and features traditional Christmas icons - Santa, a snowman, and a Christmas tree. Displaying these stakes is a delightful way to greet guests on the front porch, or to add a splash of color and character to your backyard.

  • Easy assembly required
  • Multiple ways to display - use the set as stakes, or hang them on the wall
  • Santa Dimensions: 11.15 inches length x 24 inches height
  • Snowman Dimensions: 9.75 inches length x 24 inches height
  • Tree Dimensions: 10.75 inches length x 24 inches height