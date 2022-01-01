Hover to Zoom
Glitzhome Santa Snowman & Tree Metal Yard Stakes
3 pcUPC: 0694132714262
Product Details
This set of three yard stakes is made from metal and features traditional Christmas icons - Santa, a snowman, and a Christmas tree. Displaying these stakes is a delightful way to greet guests on the front porch, or to add a splash of color and character to your backyard.
- Easy assembly required
- Multiple ways to display - use the set as stakes, or hang them on the wall
- Santa Dimensions: 11.15 inches length x 24 inches height
- Snowman Dimensions: 9.75 inches length x 24 inches height
- Tree Dimensions: 10.75 inches length x 24 inches height