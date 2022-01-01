Glitzhome Santa Stocking Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Glitzhome Santa Stocking Perspective: back
Hover to Zoom
Glitzhome Santa Stocking Perspective: left
Hover to Zoom
Glitzhome Santa Stocking Perspective: top
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 4 is selected.

Glitzhome Santa Stocking

19 inUPC: 0695265884040
Purchase Options

Product Details

This stocking features a Santa design. High quality hooked material and exquisite workmanship make it look perfect, not only as a holiday decoration but a delivery of your love to your family members. Unique decorative style will provide a festive atmosphere in any room in your house, providing the handmade charm of a true vintage Christmas.

  • Front material: 100% acrylic.Back and lining material: 100% polyester
  • Size: 19.00 in. L x 0.79 in. W x 18.5 in. H
  • Washing instructions: cold water wash, do not iron, use stain/spot remover if needed