Glitzhome Sequin Christmas Stocking - Navy Blue
2 pkUPC: 0694132714445
Product Details
Faux fue cuff with a navy blue glittery pattern on the outside, this stocking adds a festive spin to the holiday stocking, a special additional with a luxury feeling for Christmas tree or mantle to warm up the space.
- Size: 21"L X 10"W X 0.59"H
- Set of 2
- Navy blue glittery color
- Material: 100% Polyester