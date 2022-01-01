Glitzhome Sequin Christmas Stocking - Navy Blue Perspective: front
Glitzhome Sequin Christmas Stocking - Navy Blue Perspective: back
Glitzhome Sequin Christmas Stocking - Navy Blue Perspective: left
Glitzhome Sequin Christmas Stocking - Navy Blue Perspective: top
Glitzhome Sequin Christmas Stocking - Navy Blue Perspective: bottom
Glitzhome Sequin Christmas Stocking - Navy Blue

2 pkUPC: 0694132714445
Faux fue cuff with a navy blue glittery pattern on the outside, this stocking adds a festive spin to the holiday stocking, a special additional with a luxury feeling for Christmas tree or mantle to warm up the space.

  • Size: 21"L X 10"W X 0.59"H
  • Set of 2
  • Navy blue glittery color
  • Material: 100% Polyester