Glitzhome Shelved Floor Cabinet with Double Doors - Espresso Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Glitzhome Shelved Floor Cabinet with Double Doors - Espresso Perspective: left
Hover to Zoom
Glitzhome Shelved Floor Cabinet with Double Doors - Espresso Perspective: right
Hover to Zoom
Glitzhome Shelved Floor Cabinet with Double Doors - Espresso Perspective: top
Hover to Zoom
Glitzhome Shelved Floor Cabinet with Double Doors - Espresso Perspective: bottom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 5 is selected.

Glitzhome Shelved Floor Cabinet with Double Doors - Espresso

32.11 inUPC: 0695265886088
Purchase Options

Product Details

The storage cabinet makes an ideal storage or display solution for your home. This floor storage cabinet with glass door features several storage areas with shelves and drawer. It offers ample space for accessories such as books, dinnerware, towel and more. The elegant finish and accompanying ergonomic handles will complement your home contemporary decor. You can also place this cabinet in your bedroom, living room, bathroom or garage to expand your storage options. The Storage Cabinet requires easy assembly with household tools.

  • Vintage design: espresso finish and silver ergonomic handles provide vintage elements to the design
  • Crown molding on the top of the unit gives it a graceful style that will go with almost any décor
  • Ample storage space: features two glass doors, 1-drawer and one enclosed adjustable shelf to place potpourri, books, soap, tissues and other decorative items

Includes:

  • Cabinet piece pack
  • Hardware pack
  • Instructions

Dimensions: 26 InchL x 12.4 Inch W x 32.1 Inch H

Material: made of MDF and glass the wood is dense and strong, consistent in strength

Assembly required: Hardware and instruction manual included