The storage cabinet makes an ideal storage or display solution for your home. This floor storage cabinet with glass door features several storage areas with shelves and drawer. It offers ample space for accessories such as books, dinnerware, towel and more. The elegant finish and accompanying ergonomic handles will complement your home contemporary decor. You can also place this cabinet in your bedroom, living room, bathroom or garage to expand your storage options. The Storage Cabinet requires easy assembly with household tools.

Vintage design: espresso finish and silver ergonomic handles provide vintage elements to the design

Crown molding on the top of the unit gives it a graceful style that will go with almost any décor

Ample storage space: features two glass doors, 1-drawer and one enclosed adjustable shelf to place potpourri, books, soap, tissues and other decorative items

Includes:

Cabinet piece pack

Hardware pack

Instructions

Dimensions: 26 InchL x 12.4 Inch W x 32.1 Inch H

Material: made of MDF and glass the wood is dense and strong, consistent in strength

Assembly required: Hardware and instruction manual included