Glitzhome Shelved Floor Cabinet with Double Doors - Russet
12.6 in x 25.6 in x 32 inUPC: 0695265884934
The wooden floor storage cabinet features a glass door and a drawer in a brown finish. The cabinet's classic design offers ample storage, wooden glider drawer allows for easy open and close. Made of sturdy MDF wood and handcrafted with care. Perfect for TVs stereos, lamps and other items to show off or store your china and cutlery for the dining room.
- Handcrafted slight variation in color and shape
- Clean with a soft, dry cloth
- Assembly required
Materials: MDF, Glass
Dimensions: 12.6 Inch x 25.6 Inch x 32 Inch