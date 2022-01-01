Glitzhome Shelved Floor Cabinet with Double Shutter-Door - White Perspective: front
Glitzhome Shelved Floor Cabinet with Double Shutter-Door - White Perspective: back
Glitzhome Shelved Floor Cabinet with Double Shutter-Door - White Perspective: left
Glitzhome Shelved Floor Cabinet with Double Shutter-Door - White Perspective: right
Glitzhome Shelved Floor Cabinet with Double Shutter-Door - White Perspective: top
Glitzhome Shelved Floor Cabinet with Double Shutter-Door - White Perspective: bottom
Glitzhome Shelved Floor Cabinet with Double Shutter-Door - White

32 in
Product Details

The Storage Cabinet makes an ideal storage or display solution for your home. This storage cabinet with door features have several storage areas with shelves and drawers. It offers ample space for accessories such as books, dinnerware, towel and more. The elegant finish and accompanying ergonomic handles will complement your home contemporary decor. You can also place this cabinet in your bedroom, living room, bathroom or garage to expand your storage options.Assembly Required.

Includes:

  • Cabinet Piece Pack
  • Hardware Pack
  • Instructions

Material: 100% MDF Wood

Dimensions: 26.00 in. L x 12.50 in. W x 32 in. H