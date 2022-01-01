Hover to Zoom
Glitzhome Shelved Floor Cabinet with Double Shutter-Door - White
UPC: 0695265884929
Product Details
The Storage Cabinet makes an ideal storage or display solution for your home. This storage cabinet with door features have several storage areas with shelves and drawers. It offers ample space for accessories such as books, dinnerware, towel and more. The elegant finish and accompanying ergonomic handles will complement your home contemporary decor. You can also place this cabinet in your bedroom, living room, bathroom or garage to expand your storage options.Assembly Required.
Includes:
- Cabinet Piece Pack
- Hardware Pack
- Instructions
Material: 100% MDF Wood
Dimensions: 26.00 in. L x 12.50 in. W x 32 in. H