Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 5 is selected.
Glitzhome Shimmering Sequin Stool - Sapphire Blue / Metal Gold
1 ctUPC: 0695265887685
Purchase Options
Product Details
Update your room with this amazing shimmering sequin stool!
- Materials: shimmering sequin fabric and metal legs
- Sequins come in two changeable colors: sapphire blue and gold.
- You can DIY some funny simple shape patterns and letters on the sequin fabric by hand
Seat Weight Capacity: 120 pounds