Enhance your garden or porch with this elegant dog statue and bring a touch of artistic to your space. This dog sculpture is made of quality MGO and fiberglass that is very durable. Compared to the traditional stone or concrete statue, it is light weight and easy to move to anywhere you like. Designed as a sitting Golden Retriever, it looks vivid and interesting. The handmade antique dark bronze finish with distressed details gives a sense of vintage and advanced texture. This statue is a great decorative figurine that is sure to highlight your garden appearance, also a great gift!

Elegant and sophisticated.

Vivid and interesting shape of a standing Golden Retriever.

Natural handmade antique dark bronze finish with distressed details, easy to blend in with variety garden styles.

Weather-resistant, perfect for indoor and outdoor use, such as porch, garden, patio or backyard.

Constructed of 95% MGO and 5% fiberglass, high quality, very durable and light weight, easy to move.

Dimensions: 9.5 Inches Long X 6.5 Inches Wide X 19 Inches High