Glitzhome Sliver Hammered Metal Tree Collar
1 ctUPC: 0694132714229
Product Details
Add the final touch to your modern Christmas with this silver hammered tree collar. It slightly flares out toward the base, which creates simple framing and covers the trees stand. Made from sturdy metal, you can use this collar for seasons to come.
- Size:25.98"L X 25.98"W X 11.22"H
- Handcrafted from hammered iron, brings luxury and modern to your Christmas tree
- Simply assembly required, breaks down into 3 pieces for easy storage after the holiday
- Designed to fit any 7.5ft high Christmas trees or tree stands less than 25"D