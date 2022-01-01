Hover to Zoom
Glitzhome Small Farmhouse Metal Lantern - White
1 ctUPC: 0695265887067
Product Details
Infuse your home with light and love with a Distressed White Metal Lantern Candle Holder! It features an open lantern shape which is made of metal and detailed with a heavily distressed antique white finish. A single candle plate sits in the center for displaying your favorite color and scent of pillar candle. Add it to a shelf or mantel for instantly beautiful style!
- Material: Iron
- Product Size: 8.00 inches W x 8.00 inches D x 16.50 inches H
- Candle not included. Flameless candle recommended
- No assembly required