Glitzhome Snow Flocked Artificial Spruce Christmas Tree with Warm White Lights Perspective: front
Glitzhome Snow Flocked Artificial Spruce Christmas Tree with Warm White Lights Perspective: back
Glitzhome Snow Flocked Artificial Spruce Christmas Tree with Warm White Lights Perspective: bottom
Glitzhome Snow Flocked Artificial Spruce Christmas Tree with Warm White Lights

7.5 x 4 ftUPC: 0694132710661
Purchase Options

Product Details

This Pre-Lit Snow Flocked Artificial Spruce Christmas Tree creates a unique wintery feel. It will be an eye-catching addition to any room during the Christmas holidays.

  • Traditional full silhouette with lifelike foliage and flocked finish
  • Branch tip count: 688 (Pine needle tips: 368, PVC tips: 300)
  • Lights included: 650 constant-on lights
  • Length of extension cord: 59 inches
  • Assembly required: Includes sturdy folding metal tree stand and 3 sections metal hinged branches for quick and easy setup
  • Product may ship compressed; you can adjust all the branches to create the perfect look after assembly