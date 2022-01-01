This Pre-Lit Snow Flocked Artificial Spruce Christmas Tree creates a unique wintery feel. It will be an eye-catching addition to any room during the Christmas holidays.

Traditional full silhouette with lifelike foliage and flocked finish

Branch tip count: 688 (Pine needle tips: 368, PVC tips: 300)

Lights included: 650 constant-on lights

Length of extension cord: 59 inches

Assembly required: Includes sturdy folding metal tree stand and 3 sections metal hinged branches for quick and easy setup

Product may ship compressed; you can adjust all the branches to create the perfect look after assembly