Glitzhome Snow Gauge Lighted Wooden Yard Stake - White / Red Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Glitzhome Snow Gauge Lighted Wooden Yard Stake - White / Red Perspective: back
Hover to Zoom
Glitzhome Snow Gauge Lighted Wooden Yard Stake - White / Red Perspective: right
Hover to Zoom
Glitzhome Snow Gauge Lighted Wooden Yard Stake - White / Red Perspective: bottom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 4 is selected.

Glitzhome Snow Gauge Lighted Wooden Yard Stake - White / Red

36 inUPC: 0694132714272
Purchase Options

Product Details

Is it cold outside? This stylish lighted snow gauge yard stake will tell you! This decor piece is made from wood and metal and features a white background with red letters, snowflakes, and units of measurement. This yard stake will make a great addition to your yard this winter season and will add extra excitement to wintery snowfalls!

  • Jumbo sized
  • With 12 LED bulbs
  • Easy assembly required
  • Two AA batteries required (not included)
  • With waterproof battery compartment, it's outdoor safe
  • Multiple ways to display - use it as a stake in your yard or learn it against on the wall in your porch
  • Dimensions: 9.69 inches length x 1.38 inches width x 35.94 inches height