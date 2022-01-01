Hover to Zoom
Glitzhome Snow Gauge Lighted Wooden Yard Stake - White / Red
36 inUPC: 0694132714272
Product Details
Is it cold outside? This stylish lighted snow gauge yard stake will tell you! This decor piece is made from wood and metal and features a white background with red letters, snowflakes, and units of measurement. This yard stake will make a great addition to your yard this winter season and will add extra excitement to wintery snowfalls!
- Jumbo sized
- With 12 LED bulbs
- Easy assembly required
- Two AA batteries required (not included)
- With waterproof battery compartment, it's outdoor safe
- Multiple ways to display - use it as a stake in your yard or learn it against on the wall in your porch
- Dimensions: 9.69 inches length x 1.38 inches width x 35.94 inches height