Is it cold outside? This stylish lighted snow gauge yard stake will tell you! This decor piece is made from wood and metal and features a white background with red letters, snowflakes, and units of measurement. This yard stake will make a great addition to your yard this winter season and will add extra excitement to wintery snowfalls!

Jumbo sized

With 12 LED bulbs

Easy assembly required

Two AA batteries required (not included)

With waterproof battery compartment, it's outdoor safe

Multiple ways to display - use it as a stake in your yard or learn it against on the wall in your porch

Dimensions: 9.69 inches length x 1.38 inches width x 35.94 inches height