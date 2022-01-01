Hover to Zoom
Glitzhome Snowflake Plush Christmas Stocking - White
21 x 11 inUPC: 0694132710421
Product Details
- The solid white tone of this Super Soft Faux Fur Decorative Christmas Stocking complements any Christmas decor.
- Plush faux-fur makes up the full stocking, not just the cuff.
- Elegant and plush white velvet with silver sequin and embroidery.
- Loop hanger, Perfect for a seasonal gift or your holiday decor.
Material: 100% Polyester