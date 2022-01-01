This Stocking Holder Made of durable metal, paint with bright color, for hanging your Christmas stockings. Suitable for decorate the Christmas Tree at home, restaurant, hotel, club, bar and so on during Christmas. This beautiful stocking holder rests easily on your mantel. The hook for hanging your stockings.

Materials: 80% MDF, 20% Iron

Dimensions: 4.92 Inch x 3.50 Inch x 6.5 Inch

Weight: 1.43 Pounds