Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 4 is selected.
Glitzhome Snowman Head Christmas Stocking Holder
6.5 x 4.92UPC: 0695265883495
Purchase Options
Product Details
This Stocking Holder Made of durable metal, paint with bright color, for hanging your Christmas stockings. Suitable for decorate the Christmas Tree at home, restaurant, hotel, club, bar and so on during Christmas. This beautiful stocking holder rests easily on your mantel. The hook for hanging your stockings.
Materials: 80% MDF, 20% Iron
Dimensions: 4.92 Inch x 3.50 Inch x 6.5 Inch
Weight: 1.43 Pounds