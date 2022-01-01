Glitzhome Snowman Head Christmas Stocking Holder Perspective: front
Glitzhome Snowman Head Christmas Stocking Holder Perspective: left
Glitzhome Snowman Head Christmas Stocking Holder Perspective: top
Glitzhome Snowman Head Christmas Stocking Holder Perspective: bottom
Glitzhome Snowman Head Christmas Stocking Holder

6.5 x 4.92UPC: 0695265883495
Product Details

This Stocking Holder Made of durable metal, paint with bright color, for hanging your Christmas stockings. Suitable for decorate the Christmas Tree at home, restaurant, hotel, club, bar and so on during Christmas. This beautiful stocking holder rests easily on your mantel. The hook for hanging your stockings.

Materials: 80% MDF, 20% Iron
Dimensions: 4.92 Inch x 3.50 Inch x 6.5 Inch

Weight: 1.43 Pounds