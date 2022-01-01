Hover to Zoom
Glitzhome Spring and Summer Artificial Greenery Boxwood Wreath
18 x 3.5 inUPC: 0694132710289
Product Details
This 18 in. round artificial boxwood wreath by Glitzhome features life-like boxwood leaves around the perimeter, the greenery is treated to withstand UV exposure and resist fading for years of beauty. It also can be matched with our high quality tobacco basket or window frame to give you a sense of harmony. Enhance your front door with the lush greenery of this Boxwood wreath.
- Material: 70% plastic, 10% wire, 10% styrofoam, 10% paper
- Size: 18"D x 3.5"H
- Handmade
- It is perfect for doors, windows, walls for a home office, restaurant or special events