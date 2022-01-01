This 18 in. round artificial boxwood wreath by Glitzhome features life-like boxwood leaves around the perimeter, the greenery is treated to withstand UV exposure and resist fading for years of beauty. It also can be matched with our high quality tobacco basket or window frame to give you a sense of harmony. Enhance your front door with the lush greenery of this Boxwood wreath.

Material: 70% plastic, 10% wire, 10% styrofoam, 10% paper

Size: 18"D x 3.5"H

Handmade

It is perfect for doors, windows, walls for a home office, restaurant or special events