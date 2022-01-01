Hover to Zoom
Glitzhome Spring Birds Polyresin Outdoor Fountain With Pump and LED Light
25 inUPC: 0694132710299
Product Details
Create a sense of coziness and relaxation in your backyard with the warm glowing LED light of the fountain. It is sure to convert your garden into a visually pleasing environment. The decorative outdoor fountain is made by delicate craftwork with light weighted resin which gives it a very strong and reliable structure and also easy to move. The fiberglass construction is weather-proof, rust-resistant and durable for years of quality use. The soft sound of cascading water is sure to relax you after a long day and provide an aesthetic feature for you to admire whilst relaxing in your garden.
- Size: 24.5 in. L x 20.5 in. W x 31.5 in. H
- Made of 52% polyresin, 47.5% stone and 0.5% glass fiber
- Including a UL Listed pump with maximum 120 GPH flow
- Easy assembly required, pump included
- Can be used indoor and outdoor