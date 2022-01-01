Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 4 is selected.
Glitzhome Spring Wooden Porch Sign
41.93 inUPC: 0697125530624
Purchase Options
Product Details
This Wooden Spring Word Sign features a cute typography design that reads Hello SPRING and crown of flowers, blowing blossom and greenery lingering in the air, lending a festive touch, perfect for a traditional or vintage style, suitable for greeting the coming of spring. This stylish helps you create a farmhouse fresh style in your home. With a hanger hook on the top, it is easy for hanging.
- Material: 100% MDF
- Size: 9.02 in. L x 0.98 in. W x 41.93 in. H
- Easy to hang
- Stylish and inspirational
- No assembly required