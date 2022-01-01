Glitzhome Spring Wooden Porch Sign Perspective: front
Glitzhome Spring Wooden Porch Sign Perspective: back
Glitzhome Spring Wooden Porch Sign Perspective: left
Glitzhome Spring Wooden Porch Sign Perspective: right
Glitzhome Spring Wooden Porch Sign

41.93 inUPC: 0697125530624
Product Details

This Wooden Spring Word Sign features a cute typography design that reads Hello SPRING and crown of flowers, blowing blossom and greenery lingering in the air, lending a festive touch, perfect for a traditional or vintage style, suitable for greeting the coming of spring. This stylish helps you create a farmhouse fresh style in your home. With a hanger hook on the top, it is easy for hanging.

  • Material: 100% MDF
  • Size: 9.02 in. L x 0.98 in. W x 41.93 in. H
  • Easy to hang
  • Stylish and inspirational
  • No assembly required