The beautiful square willow baskets will serve as the focal centerpiece of any bedroom, restroom, laundry room, kitchen or living room. This baskets have a beautiful natural finish. The rope handles make it easy to move the baskets from room to room. Nestle your odds and ends comfortably into this natural willow baskets. Baskets give you the versatility to hold what you need - clothes, baby supplies, linens, books, photo albums etc.

Material: 100% willow

Size: Large: 20.47"L x 20.47"W x 16.14"H ; Medium: 16.54"L x 16.54"W x 13.78"H ; Small: 12.2"L x 12.2"W x 11.81"H

No assembly required