Glitzhome Star of David Metal Garland
6 ftUPC: 0694132714507
Purchase Options
Product Details
This Star of David garland will add a touch of Jewish style to your Hanukkah party, Rosh Hashana dinner, or any other Jewish event or holiday. It's made from iron and features eight blue Stars, each with a gold star inside.
- Hand crafted
- For indoor and outdoor use
- Diameter of each star: 5.5 inches
- Dimensions: 71.65 inches length x 0.39 inches width x 7.87 inches height