This Star of David garland will add a touch of Jewish style to your Hanukkah party, Rosh Hashana dinner, or any other Jewish event or holiday. It's made from iron and features eight blue Stars, each with a gold star inside.

Hand crafted

For indoor and outdoor use

Diameter of each star: 5.5 inches

Dimensions: 71.65 inches length x 0.39 inches width x 7.87 inches height