Glitzhome Studded Leatherette Barchair - Cream
2 pkUPC: 0694132710260
Add elegant and modern touch to your dining room decor while providing soft and comfortable seating for your guests with this Leatherette Studded back bar chair set. Featuring solid rubberwood, shiny leatherette and studded decorations on chair back. This set suits your home or barroom well. The design of front and side footrest can take the weight off your feet and relax easily.
- Front and side footrest can take the weight off your feet and relax easily
- Made of solid rubberwood and white leatherette leather
- Black shiny leatherette leather
- studded decorations on chair back
- Suit your home or barroom well
Weight Capacity: 250 lbs.
Material:
- 25% PU
- 20% plywood
- 20% polyurethane foam
- 35% rubber wooden legs and frame