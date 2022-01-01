Hover to Zoom
Glitzhome Succulent Plants in Handled Wooden Box - White
14.75 x 13.75 inUPC: 0697125530630
Purchase Options
Product Details
Faux succulents imbue your space with a must-have touch of natural appeal. A modern and sophisticated handled wooden plant box containing a variety of vibrant and realistic-looking faux succulent plants. Can be used in a variety of living spaces for versatile décor.
- Made of 50% wood, 40% plastic, 10% polyfoam
- A modern and sophisticated handled wooden plant box containing a variety of vibrant and realistic-looking faux succulent plants
- Can be used in a variety of living spaces for versatile decor