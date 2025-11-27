Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 4 is selected.
Glitzhome Sunflower Pumpkins & Pinecones Wreath
24 inUPC: 0695265887171
Purchase Options
Product Details
Adorn your home with lots of seasonal style! Fall Mix Wreath features a twig base with gorgeous assortments of fall-inspired adornments such as foam pumpkins, large orange berries, warm-toned fabric blooms, leaves, and pinecones. It's perfect as an entryway feature to greet your guests this autumn season!
- For indoor use or covered porch
- Easy assembly required