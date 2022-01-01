Glitzhome Swivel Natural bamboo Upholstery Bar Stool Perspective: front
Glitzhome Swivel Natural bamboo Upholstery Bar Stool Perspective: back
Glitzhome Swivel Natural bamboo Upholstery Bar Stool Perspective: left
Glitzhome Swivel Natural bamboo Upholstery Bar Stool Perspective: right
Glitzhome Swivel Natural bamboo Upholstery Bar Stool Perspective: top
2 ct / 30 inUPC: 0694132712973
Product Details

Whether pulled up to the kitchen island or used to augment the seating in cafes, bars, restaurant and any entertainment space, this stool set is a must-have. It features splayed bamboo legs, swivelling and upholstered shiny black leatherette seat. This set is even greater for creating an elegant home if paired with matching Glitzhome bar tables!

  • Seat weight capacity: 300 lbs.
  • Swivelling upholstery seat for comfort fit
  • Unique natural grainy bamboo finish
  • Assembly required, hardware included

Size: 18 InchW x 18 Inch D x 30 InchH