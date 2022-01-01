Hover to Zoom
Glitzhome Swivel Natural bamboo Upholstery Bar Stool
2 ct / 30 inUPC: 0694132712973
Product Details
Whether pulled up to the kitchen island or used to augment the seating in cafes, bars, restaurant and any entertainment space, this stool set is a must-have. It features splayed bamboo legs, swivelling and upholstered shiny black leatherette seat. This set is even greater for creating an elegant home if paired with matching Glitzhome bar tables!
- Seat weight capacity: 300 lbs.
- Swivelling upholstery seat for comfort fit
- Unique natural grainy bamboo finish
- Assembly required, hardware included
Size: 18 InchW x 18 Inch D x 30 InchH