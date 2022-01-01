Whether pulled up to the kitchen island or used to augment the seating in cafes, bars, restaurant and any entertainment space, this stool set is a must-have. It features splayed bamboo legs, swivelling and upholstered shiny black leatherette seat. This set is even greater for creating an elegant home if paired with matching Glitzhome bar tables!

Seat weight capacity: 300 lbs.

Swivelling upholstery seat for comfort fit

Unique natural grainy bamboo finish

Assembly required, hardware included

Size: 18 InchW x 18 Inch D x 30 InchH