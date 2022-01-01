Glitzhome Table Tree Resin Decor Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Glitzhome Table Tree Resin Decor Perspective: back
Hover to Zoom
Glitzhome Table Tree Resin Decor Perspective: left
Hover to Zoom
Glitzhome Table Tree Resin Decor Perspective: right
Hover to Zoom
Glitzhome Table Tree Resin Decor Perspective: top
Hover to Zoom
Glitzhome Table Tree Resin Decor Perspective: bottom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 6 is selected.

Glitzhome Table Tree Resin Decor

14.75 inUPC: 0694132714537
Purchase Options

Product Details

This decorative seasonal piece is constructed of strong polyresin material featuring handcrafted and hand-painted details. The unique pine tree design and the green color with a touch of white will bring vitality into your Christmas. The delicate carving makes this tabletop tree more than a Christmas decoration - it is also a work of art.

  • With glitter
  • For indoor use only
  • Dimensions: 6.5 inches length x 6.5 inches width x 14.75 inches height