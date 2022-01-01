Hover to Zoom
Glitzhome Telescoped Fabric Christmas Gnome
1 ctUPC: 0694132714711
Purchase Options
Product Details
This friendly standing gnome with Expanding long legs, it can be standing on the table or floor at any place of your Holiday home. With its soft faux fur body, knitted hat and white beard, as well as the cute nose, it will bring back your childhood memories.
- Adjustable height. Max height 37" and Minimum 28"H
- Expanding legs,
- 100%polyester
- Spot clean only.