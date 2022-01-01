Glitzhome Thankful Orange Wooden Table Decor Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Glitzhome Thankful Orange Wooden Table Decor Perspective: back
Hover to Zoom
Glitzhome Thankful Orange Wooden Table Decor Perspective: left
Hover to Zoom
Glitzhome Thankful Orange Wooden Table Decor Perspective: right
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 4 is selected.

Glitzhome Thankful Orange Wooden Table Decor

1 ctUPC: 0694132714341
Purchase Options

Product Details

Add color and whimsy to any tabletop with this orange wooden Thankful decor. It makes a charming centerpiece and displays beautifully on an accent table or shelf for versatile style options.

  • Item Size: 20.08 Inches Long x 3.94 Inches Wide x 6.38 Inches High
  • Handcrafted
  • Cutout letters, accented with distressed looking
  • Embellished with leaves, berries and pumpkins, bring you with a dense festival atmosphere
  • Material: 90% MDF + 10% Floral