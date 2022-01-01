Hover to Zoom
Glitzhome Thick Faux Fur Luxury Elastic Throw Blanket - Beige
60 x 50 inUPC: 0697125530383
Product Details
This thick, lush and rich throw is designed for luxurious feel and elegance. It's made of high grade faux fur with a classy design and look, touching perfectly comfortable. It is a stunning addition to any couch, chair or bed.
- Face fabric: 1000 g, back fabric: 200 g
- Size 60 in. L x 50 in. W
- Fabric technique: knitted
- Spot clean; machine wash; hand wash