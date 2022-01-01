Glitzhome Traditional Rectangle Wooden and Metal Scroll Wall Mirror Perspective: front
Glitzhome Traditional Rectangle Wooden and Metal Scroll Wall Mirror
Glitzhome Traditional Rectangle Wooden and Metal Scroll Wall Mirror
Glitzhome Traditional Rectangle Wooden and Metal Scroll Wall Mirror

38.98 in
UPC: 0694132711396
With a vintage farmhouse design, this mirror features a natural wood frame surrouned with scroll metal looping lines. With its black ornate scroll metal and natural wooden mixed frame inspiration, you will feel like you are in a traditional or European farmhouse atmosphere wherever you hang it. Metal D hooks (horizontal and vertical) are attached to the back of mirror for easy wall display in any area of your home.

  • Material: MDF and glass
  • Size: 23.62 inches x 1.57 inches x 38.98 inch
  • Conforms to the requirement of CA Prop 65
  • Certified with a passed SGS report.
  • No assembly required