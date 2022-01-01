Add the final touch to your vibrant farmhouse Christmas with this galvanized metal tree collar. It slightly flares out toward the base, which creates simple framing and covers the trees stand. The handcrafted galvanized metal with truck motif, embellished with contrast red, will add the perfect cozy feel to your holiday decorations. Made from sturdy metal, you can use this collar for seasons to come.

Simply assembly required

Breaks down into three pieces for easy storage after the holiday

Designed to fit any 7.5-foot-high Christmas tree or tree stands less than 25 inches in diameter

Diameter: 26 inches

Height: 11.25 inches