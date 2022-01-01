Add a bright spot of seasonal color to your home or covered porch with this lovely table tree. It is a perfect way to add a touch of rustic sparkle to any holiday decor. The table decor making for a great blend of colors to warm up any room.

Comes in a stable burlap stone base.

Crafted with artificial roundness and heart-shaped berries with a cement base.

Tree will bring a vibrant burst of color to your Valentine