Decorate for the holiday season with romantic accents that keep your space festive and fun! Metal Heart-shaped Garland features a jute string with shaped Hearts. Hang this garland strand on your mantel, or place it as part of a centerpiece on a table for a fabulous, festive look!

Size: 71.65"W * 0.79"D * 8.27"H

Material: 80% Iron; 10% Wood; 10% Line