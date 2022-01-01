This chair is designed for comfort by offering superior ergonomic features with a unique style. It's fully adjustable, letting you control height and tilt to suit your needs for customized positioning and optimized body alignment. It features a thicker plywood sub-core, reinforced back bar and heavy-duty casters for durability that you can count on for all your day-to-day activities. The high-back with hand-sculpted arms is upholstered in silky velvet to create an elegant blend of classic style and modern performance. It is an ideal seat for any office, home or entertainment space.

Dimensions: 26.25"L x 29.75"W x 47"H

Materials: 20% Metal, 15% PP, 15% Nylon, 20% Plywood, 20% Foam,10% PU

Weight capacity: 275 lb

Tilt tension adjustment knob adjusts tilt from 90° to 105°

Pneumatic seat-height adjustment for safety and durability

5-star nylon base with dual-wheel casters for sturdy support

Silky velvet material and neutral color for a classic and professional appearance

Padded seat and back with CAL 117 fire retardant foam filling for supreme comfort

Ergonomic contoured high-back design with a padded headrest, build-in lumbar support, waterfall seat cushion and hand-sculpted armrest for optimal sitting experience

Easy to assemble