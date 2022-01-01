Glitzhome Velvet Adjustable Swivel Office Chair - Cream Perspective: front
Product Details

This chair is designed for comfort by offering superior ergonomic features with a unique style. It's fully adjustable, letting you control height and tilt to suit your needs for customized positioning and optimized body alignment. It features a thicker plywood sub-core, reinforced back bar and heavy-duty casters for durability that you can count on for all your day-to-day activities. The high-back with hand-sculpted arms is upholstered in silky velvet to create an elegant blend of classic style and modern performance. It is an ideal seat for any office, home or entertainment space.

  • Dimensions: 26.25"L x 29.75"W x 47"H
  • Materials: 20% Metal, 15% PP, 15% Nylon, 20% Plywood, 20% Foam,10% PU
  • Weight capacity: 275 lb
  • Tilt tension adjustment knob adjusts tilt from 90° to 105°
  • Pneumatic seat-height adjustment for safety and durability
  • 5-star nylon base with dual-wheel casters for sturdy support
  • Silky velvet material and neutral color for a classic and professional appearance
  • Padded seat and back with CAL 117 fire retardant foam filling for supreme comfort
  • Ergonomic contoured high-back design with a padded headrest, build-in lumbar support, waterfall seat cushion and hand-sculpted armrest for optimal sitting experience
  • Easy to assemble