Glitzhome Velvet Adjustable Swivel Office Chair - Cream
1 ctUPC: 0694132713806
Product Details
This chair is designed for comfort by offering superior ergonomic features with a unique style. It's fully adjustable, letting you control height and tilt to suit your needs for customized positioning and optimized body alignment. It features a thicker plywood sub-core, reinforced back bar and heavy-duty casters for durability that you can count on for all your day-to-day activities. The high-back with hand-sculpted arms is upholstered in silky velvet to create an elegant blend of classic style and modern performance. It is an ideal seat for any office, home or entertainment space.
- Dimensions: 26.25"L x 29.75"W x 47"H
- Materials: 20% Metal, 15% PP, 15% Nylon, 20% Plywood, 20% Foam,10% PU
- Weight capacity: 275 lb
- Tilt tension adjustment knob adjusts tilt from 90° to 105°
- Pneumatic seat-height adjustment for safety and durability
- 5-star nylon base with dual-wheel casters for sturdy support
- Silky velvet material and neutral color for a classic and professional appearance
- Padded seat and back with CAL 117 fire retardant foam filling for supreme comfort
- Ergonomic contoured high-back design with a padded headrest, build-in lumbar support, waterfall seat cushion and hand-sculpted armrest for optimal sitting experience
- Easy to assemble