This Cream Velvet Gaslift Office Chair is designed to add a stylish touch to your workplace. The soft velvet with luxurious cashmere-like feel suggests elegance and inspires productivity, while a swivel mechanism lets you glide from task to task with ease. Middle-back design comes with a high-density padded seat cushion and armrests that allow you to sit in comfort at your desk for relief from discomfort caused by prolonged sitting while working or studying.

Material & Color: This chair is upholstered in silky-smooth and soft velvet, the cream color is easy to match and create an elegant blend of modern performance

Female-friendly Design: It showcases a modified wingback design with a rounded back and sloped. Button-tufted details dot the back for a touch of texture. It features white velvet fabric.

Ergonomic Design: 360-degree swivel features a convenient height adjuster which makes it easy to adjust its height for desk workers of all body sizes

High Security: This office chair has heavy-duty base using five-jaw with BIFMA Class-3 gaslift, plywood frame with TSCA Certificate and foam inside is Flame Resistant with CA TB117-2013 Certificate

Static weight capacity: 275 lbs

Spot clean or professional clean only

Assembly required: Easy to assemble