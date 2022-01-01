Glitzhome Velvet Gaslift Adjustable Swivel Desk Chair - Cream Perspective: front
Glitzhome Velvet Gaslift Adjustable Swivel Desk Chair - Cream Perspective: back
Glitzhome Velvet Gaslift Adjustable Swivel Desk Chair - Cream Perspective: left
Glitzhome Velvet Gaslift Adjustable Swivel Desk Chair - Cream Perspective: right
Glitzhome Velvet Gaslift Adjustable Swivel Desk Chair - Cream Perspective: top
Glitzhome Velvet Gaslift Adjustable Swivel Desk Chair - Cream

39.75 inUPC: 0694132711410
Product Details

This Cream Velvet Gaslift Office Chair is designed to add a stylish touch to your workplace. The soft velvet with luxurious cashmere-like feel suggests elegance and inspires productivity, while a swivel mechanism lets you glide from task to task with ease. Middle-back design comes with a high-density padded seat cushion and armrests that allow you to sit in comfort at your desk for relief from discomfort caused by prolonged sitting while working or studying.

  • Material & Color: This chair is upholstered in silky-smooth and soft velvet, the cream color is easy to match and create an elegant blend of modern performance
  • Female-friendly Design: It showcases a modified wingback design with a rounded back and sloped. Button-tufted details dot the back for a touch of texture. It features white velvet fabric.
  • Ergonomic Design: 360-degree swivel features a convenient height adjuster which makes it easy to adjust its height for desk workers of all body sizes
  • High Security: This office chair has heavy-duty base using five-jaw with BIFMA Class-3 gaslift, plywood frame with TSCA Certificate and foam inside is Flame Resistant with CA TB117-2013 Certificate
  • Static weight capacity: 275 lbs
  • Spot clean or professional clean only
  • Assembly required: Easy to assemble