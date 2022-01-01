This Navy Blue Velvet Gaslift Office Chair is designed to add an accent and stylish touch to your workplace. The soft velvet with luxurious cashmere-like feel suggests elegance and inspires productivity. A swivel mechanism lets you glide from task to task with ease. Middle-back design comes with high-density padded seat cushion and armrest, allowing you to sit in comfort at your desk for relief from discomfort caused by prolonged sitting while working or studying.

Upholstered in silky-smooth and soft velvet, the navy blue color is easy to match and create an elegant blend of modern performance.

Showcases a modified wingback design with a rounded sloped back. Button-tufted details dot the back for a touch of texture.

360-degree swivel features a convenient height adjuster which makes it easy to adjust its height for desk workers of all body sizes.

This office chair has heavy-duty base using a five-jaw with BIFMA Class-3 gaslift and a plywood frame with a TSCA Certificate. The foam inside is flame resistant with a CA TB117-2013 Certificate.

Static weight capacity: 275 pounds

Spot clean or professional clean only

Assembly required: Easy to assemble