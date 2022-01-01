Our upholstered storage stool features made of velvet fabric and MDF and natural solid rubberwood legs. The smart storage stool with lock adds a contemporary look. Add this accent piece to any room for extra seating or use it as an end table.

Made of velvet fabric and MDF and natural solid rubberwood legs

Tufted decorations on white velvet upholstered seat

Smart storage stool with lockyou can put some books or toys in it

It's a portable stool,you can place it in your livingroom, bedroom, etc.

Seat weight capacity: 120 lbs.

Assembly required