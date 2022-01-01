Glitzhome Velvet Upholstered Storage Stool with Legs - Seashell White Perspective: front
Glitzhome Velvet Upholstered Storage Stool with Legs - Seashell White Perspective: back
Glitzhome Velvet Upholstered Storage Stool with Legs - Seashell White Perspective: left
Glitzhome Velvet Upholstered Storage Stool with Legs - Seashell White Perspective: right
Glitzhome Velvet Upholstered Storage Stool with Legs - Seashell White Perspective: top
Glitzhome Velvet Upholstered Storage Stool with Legs - Seashell White Perspective: bottom
Glitzhome Velvet Upholstered Storage Stool with Legs - Seashell White

19.7 inUPC: 0695265887683
Product Details

Our upholstered storage stool features made of velvet fabric and MDF and natural solid rubberwood legs. The smart storage stool with lock adds a contemporary look. Add this accent piece to any room for extra seating or use it as an end table.

  • Made of velvet fabric and MDF and natural solid rubberwood legs
  • Tufted decorations on white velvet upholstered seat
  • Smart storage stool with lockyou can put some books or toys in it
  • It's a portable stool,you can place it in your livingroom, bedroom, etc.
  • Seat weight capacity: 120 lbs.
  • Assembly required