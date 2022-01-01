Glitzhome Velvet & Wooden Upholstered Storage Stool - Hunter Green Perspective: front
Glitzhome Velvet & Wooden Upholstered Storage Stool - Hunter Green
Glitzhome Velvet & Wooden Upholstered Storage Stool - Hunter Green Perspective: left
Glitzhome Velvet & Wooden Upholstered Storage Stool - Hunter Green Perspective: right
Glitzhome Velvet & Wooden Upholstered Storage Stool - Hunter Green Perspective: top
Glitzhome Velvet & Wooden Upholstered Storage Stool - Hunter Green Perspective: bottom
Glitzhome Velvet & Wooden Upholstered Storage Stool - Hunter Green

19.69 inUPC: 0694132711445
Our upholstered storage stool features a silky-smooth and soft velvet upholstered seat with fire-retardant foam inside and solid pinewood legs. The smart storage stool with a lock features a contemporary look. Add this accent piece to any room for extra seating or use it as an end table.

  • Made of silky-smooth and soft velvet with luxurious cashmere-like feel, plating lock and hardware which is rust proof, solid pinewood legs from New Zealand, and an upholstered seat with fire-retardant foam inside
  • Can be used to store magazines, clothes, toys, and more
  • Can be used as a comfortable footrest or stool
  • Smart and portable
  • Easy to move
  • Perfect for small areas such as living room, bedroom, entryway, or office
  • Cushioned and tufted top
  • Safety lock and lift up support for easier opening and closing
  • Large compartment for organizing loose odds and ends
  • The stool legs have plastic anti-slip mats on the bottom to reduce noise and protect the floor from scratching.
  • The lock of the storage box can keep the lid from moving so you sit safer
  • Assembly required

Weight Capacity: 120 Pounds