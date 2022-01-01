Our upholstered storage stool features a silky-smooth and soft velvet upholstered seat with fire-retardant foam inside and solid pinewood legs. The smart storage stool with a lock features a contemporary look. Add this accent piece to any room for extra seating or use it as an end table.

Made of silky-smooth and soft velvet with luxurious cashmere-like feel, plating lock and hardware which is rust proof, solid pinewood legs from New Zealand, and an upholstered seat with fire-retardant foam inside

Can be used to store magazines, clothes, toys, and more

Can be used as a comfortable footrest or stool

Smart and portable

Easy to move

Perfect for small areas such as living room, bedroom, entryway, or office

Cushioned and tufted top

Safety lock and lift up support for easier opening and closing

Large compartment for organizing loose odds and ends

The stool legs have plastic anti-slip mats on the bottom to reduce noise and protect the floor from scratching.

The lock of the storage box can keep the lid from moving so you sit safer

Assembly required

Weight Capacity: 120 Pounds