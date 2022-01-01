Hover to Zoom
Glitzhome Velvet & Wooden Upholstered Storage Stool - Hunter Green
19.69 inUPC: 0694132711445
Product Details
Our upholstered storage stool features a silky-smooth and soft velvet upholstered seat with fire-retardant foam inside and solid pinewood legs. The smart storage stool with a lock features a contemporary look. Add this accent piece to any room for extra seating or use it as an end table.
- Made of silky-smooth and soft velvet with luxurious cashmere-like feel, plating lock and hardware which is rust proof, solid pinewood legs from New Zealand, and an upholstered seat with fire-retardant foam inside
- Can be used to store magazines, clothes, toys, and more
- Can be used as a comfortable footrest or stool
- Smart and portable
- Easy to move
- Perfect for small areas such as living room, bedroom, entryway, or office
- Cushioned and tufted top
- Safety lock and lift up support for easier opening and closing
- Large compartment for organizing loose odds and ends
- The stool legs have plastic anti-slip mats on the bottom to reduce noise and protect the floor from scratching.
- The lock of the storage box can keep the lid from moving so you sit safer
- Assembly required
Weight Capacity: 120 Pounds