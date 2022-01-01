With vintage industrial design, this mirror features black metal finish accented with distressed gold tips. Metal keyhole hanger is attached on the back of mirror for easy wall display in any area of your home. A frame of 3D wavy metal curves is eye-catching and a unique accent piece of art in your bedroom, living room, bathroom, entryway, mantel or anywhere you want for a rustic fusion of decoration and function.

Material: 50% Iron, 30% Glass and 20% MDF

Size: 35.04 Inch x 2.36 Inch x 35.04 Inch

Conform to the requirement of CA Prop 65

Certified with a passed SGS report

No assembly required