This Wind Spinner Wall Decor is made of premium metal (5 mm thickness). With its red paint coating, it is sturdy and rustproof. The surface of spinners have been processed with environment-friendly materials and the color painted material has been certified with a passed SGS report. Bring the feel of a rustic farmhouse to your home with this galvanized fan-shaped wall decor. Flanging on both sides give the decor depth. Gourd hole in the back top allows for easy hanging. This 3D designed wall decor is perfect for any living area to add style to a blank wall. The wind spinner wall decor can add a touch of vintage ambience to your home or covered outdoor wall and any place you want.

Material: iron

Size: 22.05 inches diameter

No assembly required

For indoor and outdoor use