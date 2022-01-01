Hover to Zoom
Glitzhome Vintage Metal & Wooden Patriotic Home Sign
36.1 x 14.6 inUPC: 0697125530642
Product Details
Decorate your home in patriotic style with this Wall Decor. Will display beautifully in your kitchen, living room or bedroom. The plaque has a vintage galvanized metal background with metal words HOME. The back of the wall decor has hang rope for easy hanging and wall display. Crafted from Iron and MDF, this wall decor is the perfect way to greet family, friends and visitors to your home.
- Festive touch
- With rope for easy hanging
- Size: 36.10 in.W x 1.00 in.D x 14.60 in.H
- Material: 70% Iron, 30% MDF