Made of natural firewood frame and glass mirror, and secured with the MDF board on the back of the mirror. A subtly white-washed wood frame gives this mirror a vintage feel, and Embossed beveled frame with distressed finish brings substantial texture. Subtle white-wash finish and wide molded frame create vintage appeal and the mirror become an eye-catching and amazing accent piece of art in your bedroom, living room, bathroom, entryway, or anywhere you want for a modern fusion of decoration and function.

Made of natural firewood frame and glass mirror, and secured with the MDF board on the back of the mirror.

Overall diameter: 29 inch.

Mirrored glass diameter 16.5 inch.

Metal D hooks (screws included) on the back of mirror for easy wall display in any area of your home.

No assembly required