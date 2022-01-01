Glitzhome Vintage Modern Octagonal Wooden Wall Mirror Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Glitzhome Vintage Modern Octagonal Wooden Wall Mirror Perspective: left
Hover to Zoom
Glitzhome Vintage Modern Octagonal Wooden Wall Mirror Perspective: right
Hover to Zoom
Glitzhome Vintage Modern Octagonal Wooden Wall Mirror Perspective: bottom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 4 is selected.

Glitzhome Vintage Modern Octagonal Wooden Wall Mirror

29 inUPC: 0694132713026
Purchase Options

Product Details

Made of natural firewood frame and glass mirror, and secured with the MDF board on the back of the mirror. A subtly white-washed wood frame gives this mirror a vintage feel, and Embossed beveled frame with distressed finish brings substantial texture. Subtle white-wash finish and wide molded frame create vintage appeal and the mirror become an eye-catching and amazing accent piece of art in your bedroom, living room, bathroom, entryway, or anywhere you want for a modern fusion of decoration and function.

  • Made of natural firewood frame and glass mirror, and secured with the MDF board on the back of the mirror.
  • Overall diameter: 29 inch.
  • Mirrored glass diameter 16.5 inch.
  • Metal D hooks (screws included) on the back of mirror for easy wall display in any area of your home.
  • No assembly required