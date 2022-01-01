Hover to Zoom
Glitzhome Vintage Modern Octagonal Wooden Wall Mirror
29 inUPC: 0694132713026
Product Details
Made of natural firewood frame and glass mirror, and secured with the MDF board on the back of the mirror. A subtly white-washed wood frame gives this mirror a vintage feel, and Embossed beveled frame with distressed finish brings substantial texture. Subtle white-wash finish and wide molded frame create vintage appeal and the mirror become an eye-catching and amazing accent piece of art in your bedroom, living room, bathroom, entryway, or anywhere you want for a modern fusion of decoration and function.
- Made of natural firewood frame and glass mirror, and secured with the MDF board on the back of the mirror.
- Overall diameter: 29 inch.
- Mirrored glass diameter 16.5 inch.
- Metal D hooks (screws included) on the back of mirror for easy wall display in any area of your home.
- No assembly required