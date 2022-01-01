Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 3 is selected.
Glitzhome Vintage Square Bamboo Tobacco Basket Decoration - Black
24 inUPC: 0694132711120
Purchase Options
Product Details
Keep your home looking fresh and stylish with this Tobacco Basket Wall Decor. This darling decor features a wide, flat basket shape and a black finish. Add it to a funky gallery wall with other rustic decorations for a fresh country look.
- Material: 100% bamboo
- Size: 24 inches L x 3.5 inches W x 24 inches H
- No assembly required
- Fits easily in your kitchen, entryway, dining room, or master bedroom