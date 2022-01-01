Keep your home looking fresh and stylish with this Tobacco Basket Wall Decor. This darling decor features a wide, flat basket shape and a black finish. Add it to a funky gallery wall with other rustic decorations for a fresh country look.

Material: 100% bamboo

Size: 24 inches L x 3.5 inches W x 24 inches H

No assembly required

Fits easily in your kitchen, entryway, dining room, or master bedroom