Glitzhome Vintage Square Bamboo Tobacco Decorative Basket - White Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Glitzhome Vintage Square Bamboo Tobacco Decorative Basket - White Perspective: back
Hover to Zoom
Glitzhome Vintage Square Bamboo Tobacco Decorative Basket - White Perspective: right
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 3 is selected.

Glitzhome Vintage Square Bamboo Tobacco Decorative Basket - White

1 ctUPC: 0694132711121
Purchase Options

Product Details

Keep your home looking fresh and stylish with Tobacco Basket Wall Decor. This darling decor features a wide, flat basket shape and a white finish. Add it to a funky gallery wall with other rustic decorations for a fresh country look.

  • Material: 100% bamboo
  • Size: 24 Inch L x 3.5 Inch W x 24 Inch H
  • No assembly required
  • Fits easily in your kitchen, entryway, dining room, or master bedroom