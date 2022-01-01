The top shelf (load capacity of 65 pounds) can be used as an accent table for placing trays, wine buckets, drinks, potted plants, and more. The open storage compartment under the top provide plenty of room to store fruits, snacks, or cups. The stemware holders can keep 15 standard size wine glass at your fingertips; the three-tier showcase shelfs can hold up to 21 bottles.

Material and color: Crafted of natural solid fir wood in vintage finish and iron frame in a matte black finish.

Multipurpose: This stylish table rack looks great in your kitchen, dining room, basement, or bar. Its metal frame and wood grain shelf bring farmhouse and industrial style to any space.

Sturdy and stable construction: An X-frame backing guarantees stability and prevents wobbling and tilting. Anti-tipping device fittings help ensure security. Four plastic caps on the bottom of each leg protects your floor from scratches.