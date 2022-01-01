Glitzhome Washed Metal Woven Tree Collar - White Perspective: front
Glitzhome Washed Metal Woven Tree Collar - White Perspective: back
Glitzhome Washed Metal Woven Tree Collar - White Perspective: left
Glitzhome Washed Metal Woven Tree Collar - White Perspective: right
Glitzhome Washed Metal Woven Tree Collar - White Perspective: bottom
Glitzhome Washed Metal Woven Tree Collar - White

26 inUPC: 0694132714246
Product Details

Add the final touch to your modern Christmas with this metal woven tree collar! This white tree collar slightly flares out toward the base, creating simple framing and covering the tree’s stand. Made from sturdy metal, you can use this collar for seasons to come.

  • Simply assembly required
  • Breaks down into threepieces for easy storage after the holiday
  • Handcrafted glossy metal woven finish, brings luxury and modern to your Christmas tree
  • Designed to fit any 7.5-foot-high Christmas tree or tree stands less than 25 inches in diameter
  • Diameter: 26 inches
  • Height: 11.25 inches