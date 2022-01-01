Add the final touch to your modern Christmas with this metal woven tree collar! This white tree collar slightly flares out toward the base, creating simple framing and covering the tree’s stand. Made from sturdy metal, you can use this collar for seasons to come.

Simply assembly required

Breaks down into threepieces for easy storage after the holiday

Handcrafted glossy metal woven finish, brings luxury and modern to your Christmas tree

Designed to fit any 7.5-foot-high Christmas tree or tree stands less than 25 inches in diameter

Diameter: 26 inches

Height: 11.25 inches