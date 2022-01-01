This 3 pieces of white metal plant stand with a chic contemporary design features circular surfaces with concave vertical texture accents, with a three-legged stand to keep it steady on even surfaces. Three varied sizes make these planters ideal for displaying as the overall landscape, but using them individually to decorate more room works just as well. Easy to place on your favorite sunny spot to display your greenery.

Material: Iron

Size: L: 12.4 Inch x12.40 Inch x24.21 Inch; M: 10.43 Inch x10.43 Inch x21.25 Inch; S: 8.85 Inch x8.85 Inch x18.11 Inch

Easy to place on your favorite sunny spot to display your greenery.

Features circular surfaces with concave vertical texture accents.

Easy assembly required

For indoor and outdoor use.