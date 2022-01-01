Our handcrafted tree box collars add a rustic, elegant charm to any home or business. The tree boxes not only add beauty and hide the undesirable parts of your tree, but they also prevent kids and pets from getting into the bottom side of your tree. They are stained in washed white finish. There are 4 panels and each panel has a locking bracket on them.

Handcrafted from sturdy and durable wood with X-shape design, brings you a modern farmhouse Christmas

Simply assembly required. Breaks down into 2 pieces for easy storage after the holiday

Designed to fit any 11ft high Christmas trees or tree stands less than 40"

Dimensions: 30 Inch L x 30 Inch W x 12.09 Inch H

