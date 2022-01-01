Natural wood framed easel style porch sign, featured the text reads Welcome to the PATIO on the black panel and accents with 2 rocking chairs. The white, blue text and yellow pattern contrast to black base looks modern and stylish. The pretty design and inspirational sentiment is sure to highlight your patio and create a cozy and relaxation atmosphere.

Inspirational sentiment to create a relaxation atmosphere

Modern and stylish easel style with solid wood frame

Hand painted and silk screen, the color is sturdy and resistant of fading

Constructed of high quality solid wood and MDF, eco-friendly, safe and durable

Size: 19.00 in. W x 1.50 in. D x 29.75 in. H

