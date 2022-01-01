Hover to Zoom
Glitzhome WELCOME with Flowers Yardstake or Wall Decor
1 ctUPC: 0694132713477
Product Details
Inspired by monogram design, with individual letters to say WELCOME in the garden. Combined the letters with spring flowers and butterflies create a pretty scene to WELCOME your guests and visitors. These vivid and pretty garden stakes adds a breath of spring, which will be a great addition to your garden or backyard.
- Included hanging loop and detachable metal stake, easy to assembly.
- Two functions, not only can be used as a garden stake but also a wall décor.
- Hand painted rustic brown letters and bright color flowers.
- Constructed of high quality metal, very durable.
- Set of 7
Size: 25.6 in. H