Glitzhome Whitewash Farmhouse Wooden Shutter Lanterns
2 ctUPC: 0694132711153
With its flame-retardant galvanized metal floor inside, it will provide you a safety warm home when lighting with kinds of candles. It is a classic decor lantern when candles lighted. And also it can be dressed up to an amazing decor piece with pot plants or succulents inside.
- Made of natural firwood frame with black metal top, swing latch and premium hinges connected
- Candle is not included, fit for multi-size of pillar candles, tea-light candles or LED candles
- White shutters without glass, farmhouse style with unique/distressed finished, easily create a warm inviting glow anywhere in your home, porch or yard
Product Size: Large: 10.24"L*10.244"W*25.59"H , Small: 7.48"L*7.48"W*19.29"H