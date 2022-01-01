With its flame-retardant galvanized metal floor inside, it will provide you a safety warm home when lighting with kinds of candles. It is a classic decor lantern when candles lighted. And also it can be dressed up to an amazing decor piece with pot plants or succulents inside.

Made of natural firwood frame with black metal top, swing latch and premium hinges connected

Candle is not included, fit for multi-size of pillar candles, tea-light candles or LED candles

White shutters without glass, farmhouse style with unique/distressed finished, easily create a warm inviting glow anywhere in your home, porch or yard

Product Size: Large: 10.24"L*10.244"W*25.59"H , Small: 7.48"L*7.48"W*19.29"H